On Tuesday, June 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the National Tribal Research Institute (NTRI) in the national capital, which will conduct research and develop programmes to improve tribal lifestyles' socio-economic elements. The NTRI, according to the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, will be a prominent national-level institute that will serve as the nerve centre for tribal concerns, issues and matters in the academic, executive and legislative domains.

In a statement, it claimed it will collaborate and network with reputable research institutes, universities, organisations, academic bodies and resource centres. The NTRI will keep track of projects by tribal research institutes (TRIs), centres of excellence (CoEs) and research scholars, as well as establish standards for improving research and training quality.

It will also provide policy recommendations to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and state welfare departments, design studies and programmes to improve or support tribal lifestyles' socio-economic aspects, create and maintain the Pradhan Mantri Adi Aadarsh Gram Yojana database and issue guidelines for the establishment and operation of tribal museums.