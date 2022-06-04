In a suspected case of food poisoning, eight students of a government upper primary school in the Alappuzha district of Kerala were admitted to a nearby hospital. While some students were admitted on the evening of Friday, June 3, some others were admitted on the morning of Saturday, June 4.

"They are all undergoing treatment. The doctors said their condition is stable. Yesterday, 575 people, including students and teachers, had the mid-day meal from the school on Friday. There are 650 students studying in the school. Only eight of them have complained so far," the police has said, as reported by PTI.

A similar incident took place in the state's Kollam district, at Kottarakkara, where four students of an Anganwadi centre were admitted to a hospital nearly after they complained of uneasiness. It has been reported that their health conditions are stable.

Veena George, the State Health Minister, has asked the Food Safety Commissioner to look into both the incidents and file a report, as PTI has mentioned in a report. Meanwhile, the department officials said that the samples have been collected from both the places and the testing would be conducted at the government food testing lab.

A senior official from the food safety department said, "We need to find out whether the food poisoning happened inside the school or not. Also, we need to inspect whether the materials procured by the staff locally are of good quality or not."