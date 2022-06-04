Here comes another update from the ongoing hijab row at the university college in Mangaluru, Karnataka as Muslim girls are demanding that the authorities withdraw their order that bans hijab inside classrooms.



Addressing a press conference, Gouziya from the college informed that as per the college prospectus, they can wear scarves. "The decision to ban hijab in the middle of the academic year is wrong and we will not accept that. We got admitted to the college since head scarf was allowed here and it was clearly mentioned in the college prospectus too. But all of a sudden the rule has been changed bowing to the pressure of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). We urge the college authorities to allow us to wear headscarves as mentioned in the prospectus so that we can attend classes this academic year," she said.



She further alleged that the message that the principal of the college Anasuya Rai sent was 'unofficial'. "She had sent a message on WhatsApp on May 16 about the hijab ban. The decision of the Syndicate is not on paper and we were asked to give in writing about our queries. Also, post banning of the hijab, we have been harassed mentally. Fellow students click videos and pictures of us without consent on the campus," she alleged.



The students mentioned that they will continue to fight the matter legally.



Ashraf, Convener of the Samanvaya Samiti of the varsity, a student organisation, warned that they will carry out massive protests if the rule banning hijab is not withdrawn. Meanwhile, college principal Anasuya Rai said that she will be issuing a notice to students who have stopped attending classes post the hijab ban.