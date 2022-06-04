The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has been embroiled in a recruitment scam, which is no longer news. However, it has come to the fore on June 4 that some conscience-driven associates of the same organisation have been silently helping in the CBI probe being conducted in the matter, by providing information and supporting documents.

These associates have been contacting the people/applicants who agitated against the WBSSC, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. There were also allegation of corruption and nepotism. CBI has now informed that a section of helpful employees from the WBSSC had silently contacted a few agitators and handed over important documents related to the alleged irregularities. After the receipt of these documents, the applicants had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court regarding the issue. The High Court had then order the CBI probe, as reported by IANS.

When the CBI recently asked the petitioners what encouraged them to approach the court, the help from these anonymous employees was revealed. The documents they supplied became crucial elements in the probe. The Calcutta High Court has appointed a judicial committee for the case, which is being headed by Retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag.

The probe, which is still ongoing, has pointed out that the screening committee appointed by the previous state Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, was illegal. It has also highlighted that the screening committee was primarily responsible in giving appointments to ineligible candidates.

"Now, the Enforcement Directorate will also be probing the same irregularities and we are sure that these same documents will come handy in their probe process too. The role of these morality-driven sections of the WBSSC employees will remain unsung for obvious reasons. But probably the irregularities would never have surfaced had they not come forward silently and taken the first step to establish the truth," said a CBI official, as reported by IANS.

He also told that the most crucial information and documents that were revealed were the existence of the scanned signatures of the commission's regional chairmen in the server of the WBSSC office, which were later used in the recommendation letters of ineligible candidates.