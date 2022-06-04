The release of SSC or Class X Board exam results 2022 have been postponed by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) and now, the exam results will be announced on June 6 during a press conference. No reason was cited for the delay by the board, as stated in The Indian Express.

The exam results were supposed to release today, June 4, at 11 am. Once the results are released on June 6, students can check their scores via the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

This is how you can check the results via the website

1) Got to the website bse.ap.gov.in

2) On the homepage, you'll see — AP SSC result 2022. Click on it

3) Key in the information as asked

4) Once you click on submit, the mark sheet will appear on screen



This is how you can check the results via SMS

1) Type APSSC registered number as an SMS message

2) Send the message to 56300

3) SSC Class X results will be displayed on your phone

It was from April 27 to May 9, 2022 that the Andhra Pradesh Class X Board exams were held across various centres of the state. More than six lakh students attempted the offline exams.