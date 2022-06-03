The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the admit card for the NIT Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022. The candidates who registered for the exams are instructed to access the admit cards at nimcet.in by logging in with credentials.



As the exam is scheduled for June 20, 2022, depending on the results which will be announced on July 5, 2022, the institution will commence the selection process from July 7 to July 12, 2022, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



Regarding the dates for allotment and reporting, the first round of allotment is scheduled for July 18, 2022, followed by physical reporting from July 23 to July 25, 2022, at the nearest reporting centre. The second round of allotment and upgrades will be on July 29, 2022, followed by reporting on August 3 and 4, 2022.



The classes for students will commence on August 18, 2022, and two days later, on August 20, a list of available seats will be announced on the official website nitjsr.ac.in. Starting from August 22 to September 1, 2022, the choice filling, allotment and reporting process will happen.



Ways to download the admit card:

1) Head to the official websites — nimcet.in.

2) Log in by entering your email ID and password

3) Admit Card will be displayed

4) Download it and don't forget to carry it on the day of the main examination