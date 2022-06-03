The results of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) 2022 are out. The Madhyamik Class X results were declared on June 3, 2022, at 9 am. By browsing the official websites wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in, students can view their marks online.

Announced by WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the results showed that 86.06 per cent of students passed the Madhyamik Class X exams. As many as 84 students found spots in the top ten merit list, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

With 693 marks, Arnab Ghorai and Rounal Mondal emerged as toppers. With a very slight difference in the score, Kaushiki Sarkar emerged as the second topper with 692 points. Overall, the list observes that this academic year, girls were outperformed by boys. While the boys' pass percentage was 88.59 per cent, the female students passed with 85 per cent.

Calculating which district performance stands on top, East Midnapore received the highest pass percentage with 97.63 per cent followed by 94.71 per cent in Kalimpong, 94.62 per cent in West Midnapore, 94.36 per cent in Kolkata, 92.07 per cent in Jhargram, 91.98 per cent in North 24 Parganas, 89.78 per cent in South 24 Parganas and 87.11 per cent in Malda.

The Madhyamika exams of WBBSE which were held from March 7 to March 16, 2022, saw an approximate 11 lakh students attempting it.