The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Heartfulness Education Trust (HET). This was done with the aim to provide wellness tools to college students. All those students, staff, faculty and counsellors of colleges, institutes and universities which are recognised by the regulatory body will have access to HET programmes and courses.



Heartfulness centres will be established at educational institutions, as per the MoU, and these centres will provide wellness tools like meditation sessions, literature sharing and awareness sessions, and training programmes for faculty, counsellors, senior leaders, and staff.



Orientation sessions will be conducted by HET, as and when required, to help get an overview of the HET courses and programmes. It may also offer its infrastructure facilities, such as tissue culture labs, initiatives in the area of environmental sustainability and research facilities at Kanha Shantivanam, and retreat centres, in different Indian locations where AICTE approved educational institutions are located.



At UG and PG levels, students will choose credit-based courses or modules and the MoU allows students to take up internships at institutions approved by the AICTE. Students who excel in areas such as sustainable technologies, environmental sustainability, contemplative pedagogy, and consciousness will be eligible for research fellowships.



Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said, “Education must be aimed to better oneself at all levels. It must not only be gaining knowledge about the world around us, and how to act in various circumstances, but also to understand the true nature within ourselves and respond appropriately”