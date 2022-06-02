The latest edition of Asia University Rankings was released by The Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday, June 1. There are 616 universities from 31 countries and territories and India has emerged as the third most-represented country, with 71 institutions from the country featuring in the rankings.



In the top 50 list sits the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, which has made it to the 42nd rank. Debuting in the 65th place is the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and is followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 while IIT Ropar is at 87, stated The Indian Express in a report.



In comparison to the performance last year, all the Indian institutes in the top 100 have slipped down. This year, there are 17 universities from our country in the top 200 list as opposed to 18 last year. While 14 were ranked in both the years, among them, only eight have risen.



Japan again is the most-represented country while two universities from China — Tsinghua and Peking universities — are in the top two positions of the rankings.



Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said as stated in a report by The Indian Express, “Once again, this new dataset shows the extraordinarily diverse range of excellence across the Asian continent – with 31 Asian nations/regions making the list, and with successes in all corners of the continent. The data demonstrate that Asia is perhaps the most exciting and most dynamic continent for higher education, research and innovation in the world today.”