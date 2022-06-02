The textbook controversy, which pertains to state syllabus schools, is also impacting junior school levels under the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) boards.

As the textbook committee is facing allegations from all sides over omissions and inclusions of chapters in Class X textbooks, the Karnataka Textbook Society is taking cautious steps in releasing and printing textbooks for lower grades.

They are also being cautious in the release and printing of Kannada textbooks to be supplied to Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificates Examination (CICSE) schools, which are following state syllabus for second and third languages.

The supply of textbooks to children of lower grades even from Class III and IV have been affected due to this.

The offline academic year for most schools has started and students have resumed classes after a gap of two years. While most textbooks, following the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, have been distributed to students, the distribution of textbooks where the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) syllabus is to be followed, is being delayed.

“All books have been given to children, except the Kannada textbooks. Every year the supply of textbooks is delayed, but a date is set for the supply. This year there has been no communication from the textbook society about when it will be supplied. We are taking photocopies of some chapters from last year’s books and they will be given to the children in a week’s time,” said a principal of a leading CBSE school.

In some other cases, the school management has asked wards to arrange for textbooks from students who have passed to higher grades so that they can be given to their juniors, till the new stock comes.

A senior education department official told The New Indian Express, “Reviewing the rising request from schools when we inquired, Society members said that the textbook committee and the Society members were exercising caution and going through all the chapters to ensure there is nothing controversial. In some places, the education officers are also going through the contents of the textbooks.”

Reacting to this, MP Madegowda, Society, Managing Director said, tenders and work orders for 527 titles have been given and 69% of printing has been fully completed. Based on the approval of the Deputy Director of Public Instructions the printing is being done. All caution is being exercised.