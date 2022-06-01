This journey is worth investing your time and hard work in, says this year's third rank holder of the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) civil services exam. Hailing from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, Gamini Singla pursued BTech in Computer Science Engineering from Punjab University and passed out in 2019, after which she started prepping for the UPSC exams. The results, which were released on May 30, marked Gamini, who cleared the exam in her second attempt, as the country's third rank holder!



During a conversation with the rank holder, she tells us that both her parents, Dr Alok Singla and Dr Neeraj Singla, work as medical officers with the Himachal government. So why Civil Services, when an affinity for Medicine clearly runs in the family, we wonder. The youngster said that civil services "is a very coveted and very good opportunity to serve" and is the best opportunity to explore different fields which contribute to personal development. "It is the amalgamation of both serving people and opportunities which contribute to personal growth," which made her choose UPSC as a career option, adds Gamini who refused an offer from JP Morgan to make this happen.



Talking about her inspiration, Gamini, who also took coaching from Unacademy, said, "Seeing my parents serve so well in the government sector as medical officers which allows them to lead a satisfying life, I thought my career would look similar where I can serve people and live a satisfying life too.''



Sharing her success mantra, Gamini states that although "practising mock tests is inevitable" additionally, she tried to limit herself to standard resources, basic books and analysis of daily newspapers.



"Although the time spent for preparation per day was not fixed, I spent an average of 9-10 hours," the top ranker shared when asked about her preparation on a daily basis. And as the exam day inched closer, she started sparing a few additional hours as well.



When asked what her chill zone habits are, Gamini shared that music and family time rejuvenated her. Making the most of the fact that she resides near the Shivalik Hills, which allows her to explore the serenity and tranquillity of nature, she stated that walking would recharge her from the continued preparation for this tough test.



And her biggest takeaway from UPSC preparation and the fabulous result? Gamini shares, "This journey is worth investing your time and hard work into because ultimately, it evolves you as a person intellectually, emotionally and makes you socially sensitive as well. Hard work is key but smart work cannot be missed."



Gamini insists that going forward, irrespective of which department is allotted to her, she aims to work to her "maximum potential" by contributing the most she can.



The fact that the top three ranks were secured by women, including Gamini, made the achiever feel honoured and privileged. But wait, she says that women are just getting started! "This is just the beginning as we are yet to see a lot more and we will see more women governing India." She thinks that this feat will serve as an inspiration to many parents and daughters. She wishes to see more women exploring every field as she believes that "women can do much better".