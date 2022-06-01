A "brawl" between two groups on the Ramjas College campus in Delhi on Tuesday, May 31, resulted in minor injuries to a few students, according to Delhi Police. In this case, the Delhi Police has taken legal action in accordance with the law. Both parties have filed complaints alleging the other's abuses, according to a senior police official.

According to an ANI report, Delhi Police, in its FIR copy, mentioned, "A brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College, on Tuesday. Reportedly, one group having affiliation with the Students' Federation of India (SFI), edited a caste-based slogan that was initially painted by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters over a wall and changed it to another caste-based slogan." A Delhi Police official said, "About two to three students from both sides have suffered minor injuries. Complaints have been received from both groups. Legal action is being initiated, as per law." Further probe into the matter is underway.

Members of the SFI had expressed worry earlier in the day about student safety on campus and denounced the hooliganism seen at Ramjas College. Following a disagreement, three SFI activists were "verbally and physically attacked" by several persons, according to the report. It was also claimed that the college guards refused to act and continued to stand by as spectators.

The left-affiliated students' body, said in a statement, "SFI Delhi condemns the lack of student safety in campus spaces and also the hooliganism demonstrated in Ramjas college. We demand immediate and stringent action upon the perpetrators." The statement went on to state, "The attackers, who are suspected to be not bona fide students of Ramjas, were given free entry into the campus and were allowed to leave through the college gate after beating up the final-year undergraduate students, with no consequences."

