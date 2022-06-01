Results for the Senior Secondary Exam (SSE) will be announced in Rajasthan today, June 1, by the Board of Secondary Education. The results for the Class XII exams as they are commonly called, will be released for both the Science and Commerce streams, announced RBSE administrator LN Mantri during a press conference.

According to the details shared by Mantri, the results are scheduled to be announced at 2.00 pm on Wednesday, June 1 on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. About 2,32,005 students sat the exams for the Science stream that were conducted from March 24. The number of students writing the Commerce exams stood at 27,339.

Here's how you can access the result:

1. Visit the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. The link for Rajasthan Board 12th Class result 2022 should be live at 2.00 pm. Click on the link

3. Key in, and submit your roll number

4. Your result should be displayed on the screen

5. Download for future reference