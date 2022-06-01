The NEET-PG results have been declared. The results have been put up just ten days after the exam was held. The results can be checked on https://natboard.edu.in. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had attempted the exam. On May 21, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) held the NEET-PG 2022 examination. The exam was administered by computer-based testing. There were 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from various sections of the MBBS syllabus, including Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical and Clinical. Medical students, who took the NEET-PG, found the exam to be moderately tough, according to a India Today report.

The majority of the questions were from obstetrics-gynecology, preventive and social medicine, according to NEET PG applicants. Only a few questions were difficult, a few were mandatory and a few were quite simple. Overall, it was somewhat moderate to difficult, they said. A few image-based questions about tools, investigation firms and ultrasound were also included in the exam. Students also expressed relief that the exam was held and that there would be no more postponements.

The NBE is the authority in charge of publishing the NEET-PG 2022 cutoff percentile with the results. The cut-off is the minimum score an applicant must achieve in order to be considered for the exam. On June 20, 2022, the NEET-PG cutoffs are expected to be announced. The minimal cutoff percentile for general applicants is 50 per cent and for SC/ST/OBC candidates it is 40 per cent. General (Unreserved) cutoff scores are 290-310, whereas SC/ST/OBC cutoff scores are 260-270. If there are no seats available, the cutoff marks will be reduced.