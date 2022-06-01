NEET-PG result is out!



This is the tweet that Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare of India, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, put out on Monday, June 1, 8.11 pm to announce that in a record ten days, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate results have been declared.



"I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours," he went on to add.



"I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," he also said.



The results are out on natboard.edu.in for everyone to check.



These are the steps you need to follow to check your results:

1) Visit the official website nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG

2) When on the page, click on the results link

3) Once the result PDF opens, the candidates will have to search for their roll number



You can access the PDF here https://bit.ly/3tauCmL

The results are purely provisional and are subject to document verification. The scorecards will be out only on June 8.

A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.