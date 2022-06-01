At a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, May 31, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the results for Class X would be announced by June 15 and those for Class XII XII by June 20. Students will be able to view their Kerala SSLC and DHSE +2 results on the official website for Kerala Results, which is keralaresults.nic.in, after they are released.

According to an Indian Express report, marks on each paper will be uploaded on the same day as the examination evaluation, as per students’ register numbers. In various districts and schools, students will be evaluated and the results will be uploaded. The results of such uploading are recorded by checking each child's register number to see if anything was overlooked. The examination hall's tabulation processes are nearing conclusion. It should take between two and three days to finish.

The Kerala SSLC Exams 2022 for Class X were held across the state from March 31, 2022, to April 29, 2022, by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The Plus Two Exams 2022 for Class XII students were held by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) from March 30, 2022, to April 22, 2022.