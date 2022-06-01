Deputy Leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and MLA U T Khader, reacting to a statement against him by a few students of university college fighting for hijab, said that he does not know whether it was a politically motivated statement.

The protesting students of the university college at Hampankatta had criticised the MLA on Monday, May 30. The accusations made against him were that he was not supporting them and he was busy playing cricket when they were fighting for their 'rights'. Speaking to the media about the allegations made by the Muslim students, he said that he need to understand the background of the statement.

"Is it a politically motivated statement? When they called me over the phone, I helped them in my capacity. I discussed the issue with the Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University Dr P S Yadapadithaya and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV. I also made the students aware about legal opportunities. I also made them understand that the deputy commissioner has no authority over taking a final decision in this regard," he said.

The MLA added that he has asked the students to fight the issue legally. "When I called them over the phone, they disconnected the call saying it was the wrong number. I have even discussed the issue with the chief secretary of the state government. I do not know whether the students have given the statement against me with a hidden agenda or not. The students should not lie and disrespect themselves and the religion," he shared. He also implored the parents to come forward and resolve the issue.