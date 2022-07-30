On July 29, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a public notice for all those Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate (UG) medicine course and had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to the Russia-Ukraine war or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided they have completed their studies and have been granted course/degree completion certificates by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, they can appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).



The eligibility Requirement for Taking Admission in an Undergraduate Medical Course in a Foreign Medical Institution Regulation, 2002 provides that any Indian citizen overseas intending to obtain primary medical qualification from any medical institution outside India, on or after May 2018, shall have to mandatorily qualify the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS course.



The result of NEET shall be deemed to be treated as the Eligibility Certificate for such persons and no separate permission is required from NMC.



Therefore, data of students going abroad to pursue MBBS is not maintained centrally. Foreign Medical Students/Graduates are either covered under "Screening Test Regulations, 2002" or "Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations, 2021", as stated in a report by IANS.



There are no such provisions in the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes to Indian medical colleges, stated a report in IANS.

Matter of Ukraine students comes up in the Lok Sabha

About 20,000 Indian students came back from Ukraine, as per the data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This was informed by the Centre on Friday, July 29, in the Lok Sabha.



Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health informed about this and added that as per information received from MEA, the Indian Embassy located in Kiev has reached out to all the concerned universities in the war-torn country for providing transcripts and other documents to the students, as stated in a report by IANS.



All details have been provided on the website of the Embassy to assist students to address any related issues.