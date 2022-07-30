The online registrations for the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2022 for undergraduate (UG) degree admissions 2021-22 will conclude today, July 30. Candidates can register for DOST 2022 Phase I on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.

DOST allows students to seek admission into any of the undergraduate programmes in any of the state universities: Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities.

Those candidates who have passed their Class XII exam or any other equivalent recognised examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply for admissions. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

1. Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in

2. On the homepage of the website, click on the tab that says “Candidate Pre-Registration”

3. Register and pay the required application fee of Rs 200

4. Log in and proceed with the application form

According to the admission schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on September 30 and the classes for the academic year 2022-23 will begin from October 1.

Here are a list of important dates to keep in mind:

Phase I

Registration: July 1-30

Web options: July 6-30

Seat allotment: August 6

Online self-reporting for allotted students: August 7-18

Phase II

Registration: August 7-21

Web options: August 7-22

Seat allotment: August 27

Online self-reporting for allotted students: August 27 - September 10

Phase III

Registration: August 29 - September 12

Web options: August 29 - September 12

Seat allotment: September 16

Online self-reporting for allotted students: September 16-22