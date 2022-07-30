Following the closure of about 13,800 schools and colleges in the state of Karnataka, activists from the All India Democratic Students Association (AIDSO) held a protest against the government.

The activists, observing the death anniversary of educationist Eshwar Chandra Vidyasagar, gathered near the DC office on Friday, July 29, and shouted slogans against the government and demanded to withdraw its decision to close the government schools and colleges.

Organisation district secretary Chandrakala said the government has announced plans to close 13,800 schools and colleges. "If the government institutions are closed, then lakhs of students will permanently stay away from education. The government policies are towards privatisation of educational institutions. The NEP 2020 is turning out to be anti-poor and anti-student as those government education institutions with less admission are being shut," she said.

Chandrakala said while freedom fighters, social reformers, thinkers, and writers argued for education for every child, the government is planning to close the institutions which is against the Constitution and democratic principles.

"No government has the right to close government schools and colleges," she said and demanded the government to take up the development of the government schools and colleges by reserving more funds in the budget.

Organisation district president Subhash and Vice-President Ashiya Begum were present.