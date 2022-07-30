On July 29, the Madras High Court suggested that the Tamil Nadu government appoint psychiatric counsellors to each school with hostels in the state. This suggestion was given during a hearing of the original petition from P Ramalingam, the father of the 17-year-old school girl who allegedly died by suicide at her school premises in Chinnasalem in the Kallakurichi district on July 13, as stated in a report by PTI.

In this regard, Justice N Sathis Kumar said that the government should ensure at least one such counsellor is appointed in each district. Upset with recurring instances of suicide by school girls, this suggestion was given by the judge so as to curb such incidents.

The judge also advised media outlets and users on social media to desist from exaggerating such incidents and fomenting consequential violence, which may ultimately result in encouraging such suicides. Further, he added that the media should understand its responsibility towards society.

Earlier, State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah handed over a sealed cover, containing the progress made in the investigation by the CB-CID, to the judge. Additionally, he informed the judge that the probe in the case was heading in the right direction.

Consequently, online teaching is being given to students of the affected school. Also, steps are underway to conduct classes for students of Classes IX to XII at nearby schools, Jinnah added.

Giving more details about the autopsy, Jinnah said that the records and papers relating to the second autopsy will be forwarded to the doctors at JIPMER in Puducherry.

The matter was adjourned till August 29.