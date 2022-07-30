Girls outshine boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), the results of which were declared today, July 30.

However, boys were the toppers in the engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science (BNYS), agriculture science, veterinary science and pharmacy streams, as stated in a report by PTI. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to check their scores.

KCET 2022 exam was conducted for securing admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Veterinary and other technical courses in the colleges of Karnataka. The exam was held from June 16 to June 18, 2022. The provisional answer key for the exam was released on June 22.

Toppers in different streams

According to a report in The Indian Express, in the Engineering stream, Bengaluru's Apoorv Tandon topped the exam with 98.61 per cent. Siddhartha Singh from Bengaluru received the second rank with 98.33 per cent, followed by Atmakuri Venkata Madh who scored 98.11 per cent.

Bengaluru's Arjun Ravisankar topped the KCET Agriculture exam, followed by Sumeet S Patil and Sudeep YM securing second and third ranks respectively. In the Pharmacy exam, Shishir RK of Bengaluru secured the first rank who is followed by Hrishikesh N Gangule bagging the second spot and Apoorv Tondon securing the third rank, as per The Indian Express.

Additionally, in the BSc Veterinary category, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, Manish S A and Shuba Kaushik were the top three rank holders, as per PTI.

According to the Karnataka Examination Authority, (KEA) 2,10,829 students had written the exam. Out of 1,42,750 eligible candidates for BNYS, 80,008 were girls. Additionally, in the engineering category, out of 1,71,656 eligible candidates, 88,575 are girls. Similarly, out of 1,39,968 eligible candidates for Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, 78,070 are girls, as per PTI.

In the veterinary science category, 1,42,820 were eligible and among them 80,044 are girls. Girls also dominated in the eligibility list for B.Pharma and D.Pharma courses as well.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, the result link will be active, click on this link

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Your CET result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check your result and save it for future use

The KCET scorecard will include details such as your roll number, subject-wise scores and total marks secured in the entrance exam. The report by Indian Express also mentioned that the document verification process for counselling will begin on August 5.