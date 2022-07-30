Scores of students fell sick after consuming midday meal in which a dead lizard was allegedly found in government higher primary school in Kestur village of Yelandur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka.

Over 120 students who consumed the food have reportedly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. They were immediately rushed to a taluk hospital.

Three boxes of food supplied from JSS Akshara Dasoha for midday meal was served to the students.

Anxious parents rushed to the spot upon hearing news of their children being taken to hospital for treatment while a few expressed their outrage against the Akshara Dasohara officials.

While parents alleged that a dead lizard was found in the midday meal served to the students, officials including tahsildar, sub-divisional officer and BEO were tightlipped and chose not to react.

There was a dearth of beds and students had to share the available beds at the hospital. Saline was administered to those who were dehydrated after vomiting.

Police had a tough time as hundreds of parents and villagers rushed to the hospital.