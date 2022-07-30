The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) now offers five new programmes, comprising one MCom and four MBA programmes. The programmes have been launched by IGNOU’s School of Management Studies and they will be offered from the July 2022 session.

Candidates must also note that the admission procedure for the IGNOU July 2022 session has already started. July 31 is the last date to register for this session. IGNOU has strictly informed on its website that no applications will be taken into consideration after this deadline. However, it has not yet declared the last date to pay the late application fee.

The four MBA courses belong to the functional specialisation areas and the MCom programme is aimed at helping working professionals. MBA in Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, and Operations Management are the four new programmes. Candidates can choose from these as per their interests and requirement.

Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, Professor Nageshwar Rao stated that all the programmes were revised as per the current requirements and were in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as per a report by The Indian Express.

It must be noted that all these programmes are based on the Innovation in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system. The interested candidates can take admission and then register for the programmes by visiting the official website https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for the MBA courses and the website https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for the MCom course.

The July session will begin in August 2022 and will end in May next year. The exam dates for this session are yet to be declared. Candidates are advised to visit the official website http://www.ignouhelp.in/ignou-admission for more information.