Applications for the Student Innovation Award 2022 have been invited by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested candidates can apply for the award on the official website ignou.ac.in until September 30.

Those bonafide and registered students of IGNOU who have developed any innovative product, process or service as a solution to the problems faced by people or an area of society are eligible to submit an application for the award.

The University will shortlist students who will then be required to prepare a presentation displaying their innovation and how it works. The top three innovators will receive the Student Innovation Award 2022 with certificates, mementoes and cash prizes worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the award:

1. Log in to the official website ignou.ac.in

2. Click on the “announcement and notifications” tab on the homepage

3. Download the application form for Student Innovation Award 2022

4. Fill in the form and attach the required documents that they have asked for

5. You will also have to attach a five to 10 minutes video clip displaying your innovation and attach the relevant photographs as well

Selected innovators will also get an opportunity to interact with other innovators and potentially learn from their work as well.