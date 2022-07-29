After the conclusion of the five-day protest by Ukraine-returned Indian medical students on July 27, Wednesday, they are now planning on filing a writ petition before the Supreme Court demanding accommodation in Indian medical colleges.

Indian students from Ukraine medical universities were brought back to the country because of the ongoing war and have been stranded here ever since. They are worried about their academic future and have been demanding that they be accommodated in Indian medical colleges so that they can complete their medical education and training.

“We have done so many protests and met with the MPs, MLAs and CMs of many states. We have had a meeting with NMC (National Medical Commission) too but we haven’t got a positive response yet,” said Sonia Lumba, a parent and member of the Parents Association of Ukraine Medical Students (PAUMS).

Students had protested for five days in Delhi where they sat on a hunger strike as well. Though the NMC has stated that it has been trying to devise methods to help these students, more than six months have elapsed and no such provisions have been chalked out.

Though the NMC did put out a notice today, July 29, stating that students back from foreign countries who have completed the course, plus have a certificate to show the same, on or before June 30, 2022, will be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations (FMGE), uncertainty still looms large over other batches of students.

“NMC also said that online class is not valid. We are left with no option but to go to Supreme Court with our advocate Ravi Sikri,” said Lumba.

As to the future course of action regarding the matter, the Chairman of PAUMS, RB Gupta had earlier said that they are planning to approach the Supreme Court and file a petition in the first week of August.