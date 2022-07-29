Two girls studying in second-year Pre-University in a private college in Bengaluru have gone missing for the past three days. The parents of the students approached High Grounds police to file an FIR late Wednesday night, July 27. Police said they had quarrelled with their families before leaving home. Efforts are on to trace the girls.

According to police, they are about 19 years old, and are students of the same college in Vasanth Nagar. In the complaint, parents said they used to meet often, even after college, for combined studies at their homes.

On Monday (July 25), one of the girls left home on the pretext of giving a textbook and didn't turn up even after it was evening. When her father called up, she informed that she would be late. He raised his voice against her for coming home late, after which, she disconnected the call.

Later, the father tried to contact her again but she sent a message that she was going away with her friend and requested that they should not try and search for her.

The complainant then contacted the parents of her friend, who informed him that they did not return home for two days. Shocked, the parents of both girls approached friends and relatives and when they failed to get any clues, they visited the High Grounds police station and narrated what had happened before the girls left home.

Based on a complaint, police formed teams to trace the girls, who have switched off their mobiles. Police said alerts to all stations across the state, besides Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have also been sent.

It may be recalled that four girls from Government Pre-University College for Girls in Raichur had gone missing on Saturday and they were traced in Hubballi on Monday.