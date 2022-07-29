On Friday, July 29, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya replied in the Lok Sabha regarding the rotational headship in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In his written reply, the Union Minister said that "no definite decision" has been taken, as stated in a report by PTI.

In the written reply to a question about whether the government has any proposal to implement a "rotational headship policy" in AIIMS, New Delhi, the Minister said, "The recommendations of various committees on the issue of rotational headship have been divergent and marked by the absence of consensus." Further, he made it clear by saying, "Hence, no definitive decision has been taken."

Institutions, namely Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), central universities and some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) follow the policy of rotational headship, the Union Minister added.

Additionally, he stated, "Policy of one person with one administrative post is already in practice in AIIMS-like institutions, except to meet the functional requirements and administrative exigencies of such institutions, which are engaged in the delivery of teaching, learning, research and healthcare services."