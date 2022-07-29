The National Medical Commission (Undergraduate Medical Education Board) put out a public notice on July 28 which might come as a relief to students.

The public notice is for all those Indian students who were in the last year of their undergraduate (UG) medicine course and had to leave their foreign medical institute and return to India due to the Russia-Ukraine war or the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided they have completed their studies and have been granted course/degree completion certificates by their respective institute, on or before June 30, 2022, they can appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

"Thereafter, upon qualifying for the FMG examination, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them during the undergraduate medicine course in the foreign institute as also to familiarise them with practise of medicine under Indian conditions," read the notice.

It was also stated that the foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get registration only after completing the CRMI for two years.

It clearly noted that this relaxation has been granted as a "one-time measure" and will not be treated as a "precedence in the future."