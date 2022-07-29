It is the second anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. On July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai. Simultaneously, he acknowledged the NEP's second anniversary and said, "The NEP ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions on the basis of changing situations."

Furthermore, by giving examples of freedom and flexibility provided to the youth by the NEP, the PM highlighted the scrapping of 25,000 compliances for ease of business. Talking about tax and tax reforms, the PM said, "Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax and reduction of corporate tax are encouraging investments and the industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues."

Stating how the NEP will help the youth, the PM said, "The new National Educational Policy ensures greater freedom for the youth to take decisions basis changing situations. Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true." Additionally, calling upon teachers and other staff, he said, "To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow."

While delivering his speech at Anna University, the PM stressed, "Your growth is India's growth, your learning is India's growth. Your victory is India's victory." At the convocation, the PM awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Also, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were present at the event.