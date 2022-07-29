The results of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the test can visit the NTA website — nta.ac.in and jipmat.nta.ac.in to check their score card.

The exam is conducted for admission to integrated management courses at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Over 6,000 candidates appeared for the exam that was conducted on July 3 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at 60 test centres across the country.

Candidates who have been selected will receive their interview letter on their registered email ID or via speed post. There are three rounds for the shortlisting criteria — Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website — jipmat.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage of the site, click on the option that says “JIPMAT 2022- score card”

3. Enter your credentials — application number and password

4. The JIPMAT 2022 result will be displayed on your screen

5. Download the result and save it for future reference

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by IIM Bodh Gaya & IIM Jammu where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” the official notice by the NTA stated.