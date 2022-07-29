The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) are calling for applications from entrepreneurs for its online agri and food-tech business idea boot camp. Those who are interested can register for the three-day programme on this link https://bit.ly/agbizidea.

This is for any entrepreneur who is planning to enter the agri and food-tech domain and even for early-stage ventures.

“The camp offers entrepreneurs a platform to discuss their business idea in upcoming sectors like agri-fintech, farm-gate value addition, climate change resilience and adaptation with our experts,” said Mr Aravazhi Selvaraj, CEO, Agribusiness and Innovation Platform, ICRISAT, in a press release.

The camp will be hosted by the Agri-Business Incubator (ABI) of ICRISAT and will be held from August 3 to 5, 2022. The training will include a one-on-one mentoring session with ICRISAT and TEZ incubation team. Experts such as Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General, National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME) and Dr Nandita Sethi, Managing Director, TEZ, among others will also be interacting with the participants.

The sessions also aim to cover emerging entrepreneurship opportunities in the agribusiness sector and provide an overview of the ag-tech support system, among other objectives, according to the press release.