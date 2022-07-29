The first phase of the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme', which was rolled out across Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, July 27, will be implemented at 135 schools in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Under the scheme, breakfast will be provided to government primary school students studying in Classes I to V. While in Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) 3,432 children studying in 48 schools will be benefitted from the scheme, 1,704 children studying in six schools will be benefitted in Ranipet municipality.

In Tirupattur municipality, 1,111 students in 11 schools will receive the breakfast and in Tiruvannamalai, 2,259 students in 24 schools will be benefitted.

As far as schools in remote and hilly areas are concerned, about 1,981 students studying in 46 schools in Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai will benefit from the scheme. In total, 10,487 students in 135 schools across these four districts will be covered under the scheme in the first phase.

From Monday to Friday, they will get rava upma, semiya upma with vegetable sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi, and rava pongal; and on Fridays, a sweet (rava kesari or semiya kesari) as well.

"The aim is to make schools places where the stomach is fed food, and the ears, knowledge," Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement. "As someone who espouses Dravidian ideals, this initiative, which encourages students from economically-weak families to study, is a dream project for me. It makes me proud as the CM," he added.