As India is heading towards its 75th year of Independence and celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, here is another important programme that will also be a part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations. It is all about the launch of a satellite that was built by 750 girl students from 75 schools across India. The satellite, named AzaadiSAT, is all set to launch early next month onboard the maiden flight of ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), as stated in a report by PTI.

The 8 kg satellite has 75 Femto experiments, selfie cameras to click pictures of its own solar panels and long-range communication transponders. Additionally, the project, with a mission life of six months, is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Tweeting about this, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) said that 750 girl students from 75 schools across India will be "cheerfully looking at the maiden launch of India's latest launch vehicle SSLV, as it carries their AzaadiSAT onboard as a co-passenger." Further, Chief Technology Officer at Space Kidz India, Rifath Sharook, said, "This is a first-of-its-kind space mission with an all-women concept to promote women in STEM as this year's UN theme is 'Women in Space'," as stated in a report by PTI.