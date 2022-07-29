Anna University celebrated its 44th convocation today, Friday, July 29 and Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, attended the programme.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

As reported by PTI, the Prime Minister, in his speech, termed the COVID-19 pandemic as "unprecedented" and once in a century crisis. He also said that Indians faced it confidently because of the country's scientists and common people.



Addressing the young graduates, Modi said today was not a day of achievements but aspirations.



He lauded Anna University's teaching, non-teaching and support staff, saying they were "nation builders" who were creating the "leaders of tomorrow", that is, the students.



Modi recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda more than 100 years ago, saying he had placed so much faith on the younger generation as problem-solvers and that "those words are still relevant."



"But this time, it is not only India that is looking towards its youth, the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world's growth engine."



"It is a great honour; also, it is a great responsibility," he said.



MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, praised the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons getting higher education. His government has placed high importance on education, Stalin said and listed out the various initiatives in the sector.



State Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State L Murugan and Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy participated in the event.



A number of students were awarded degrees and medals.

