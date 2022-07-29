On July 29, the Supreme Court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit 15 candidates who faced technical glitches in the Joint Entrance Exam Mains 2022 (JEE Mains) Session I, to participate in an additional session. The apex court scheduled the additional test for tomorrow, July 30, as stated in a report by PTI.

The NTA was asked by a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and JB Pardiwala to issue admit cards to the candidates. Also, the top court informed that candidates who will appear in the second session of the JEE Mains 2022 will have to forgo the marks of the first session, which was held in June.

This decision was made when the apex court was hearing a plea filed by Gaurav Bhairava and others that stated they appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 Session I held between June 23 to 29 and they faced several technical glitches namely, server issues, questions not loading and so on, which led to many aspirants losing precious time.

JEE Mains is usually conducted in two separate sessions in a year. Additionally, if a candidate appears for both sessions, the best scores from both exams will be taken into account while preparing the merit list.