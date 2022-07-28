The Government of Andhra Pradesh has made amendments to the AP Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules 2010 and released a Gazette in Vijayawada on Wednesday, July 27.

The Gazette stated that all recognised private unaided schools of the State accept 25 per cent of students under the Right To Education (RTE) Act and all the private unaided schools those who have affiliations to State, Central and International Boards shall be mandated to admit children under Section 12 (1)(c) of the Act.

The private management should file an annual return in the prescribed proforma to the district officials regarding the details of the admissions made within ten days of the closure of the admission.

The list of the children admitted in the first list along with the waiting list to the extent of 25 per cent of seats shall be displayed on the notice board when the list is notified by the Commissioner of School Education.

The Gazette also stated that all the schools irrespective of their board affiliations shall earmark 25 per cent of their total seats for admission in the entry class every academic year.