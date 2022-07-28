The online window to raise objections on the answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 will be closed tomorrow, July 29. Interested candidates can raise objections on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Andhra University conducted the AP ICET 2022 exam on July 25 for admission to first-year Masters of Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

The answer key for the examination was released yesterday, July 28. Additionally, the question paper and candidate response sheet were also released. If candidates are not satisfied with their answers they need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number to file their objection on the website.

The AP ICET result will be declared on the official website after reviewing the feedback given by the students. The candidates can download their respective scorecards on August 8.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to raise their objections:

1. Go to the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says “Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys”

3. Download the response sheets and match the answers with them

4. Click on “Key Objections” and enter your credentials

5. File your objections on any key