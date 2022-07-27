The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 exam has begun. The exam, as scheduled, will be held on July 27 and July 28 in two shifts. The morning shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift is from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on both days. The exam is being conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). The questions consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) only and there is no negative marking scheme. The questions are available in three languages, English, Urdu and Telugu. However, Section C of the question paper has only English questions.

TSCHE has already issued TS ICET 2022 admit cards and also the instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the candidates for the exam. Candidates must note that they have to carry the admit card along with identity proof without fail to the exam centres. TSCHE accepts driving license, passport, voter ID, Aadhaar Card and PAN Card as valid proofs of identity.

It is also to be noted that electronic gadgets or devices including a camera, laptop, calculator or cell phone are not allowed inside the exam centre. Candidates are advised to follow the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket and reach the exam centre well in advance for the completion of frisking and other verification processes.

Additionally, impersonation of candidates, if found, is liable for prosecution, inviting a punishment of imprisonment from three to seven years with or without penalty, which ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

TS ICET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to the MBA/PGDM programmes across B-Schools in Telangana. This year, the exam is being held at 14 Regional Online Test Centers in Telangana State as well as Andhra Pradesh.