The Huawei ICT Academy in India has taken an initiative to boost the Digital India vision. It has opened its General ICT (Information and Communications Technology) courses for all Indians, to learn new skills and develop existing ones. These courses are based on industry-leading technologies and will be provided online for free.



Basics of the latest ICT technologies like 5G, AI, IoT, Cloud Computing, Network Communications and Big Data will be taught to the learners. Interested people can visit the ‘Huawei ICT Academy Course Catalogue’ site and register for their desired courses. Each course comprises multiple self-study modules with two to four lessons per course.



Speaking on the initiative Akash Mathur, Vice-President, Huawei India said, "In response to the government’s call for skilling, we open our general level ITC courses to anyone wanting to get a better understanding of emerging technologies, or to upgrade their current skills. Our aim is to build the education, industry and public talent ecosystems, to enhance talent capabilities and create an interest in ICT, especially amongst the student community as they are on the crux of deciding upon a career path,” as mentioned in the official press release.



Launched in 2015, the Huawei ICT Academy in India is a non-profit education programme that focuses on providing training and learning solutions for the ICT sector. And established in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider in ICT infrastructure and smart devices.

For more information on registration and courses, click: https://e.huawei.com/en/talent/news/#/details?consultationId=1673