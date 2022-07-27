On August 4, the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam will commence and students who wish to enroll themselves in UG courses at different central universities across the country will appear for the exams.



Over 14,90,000 aspirants have already registered for CUET UG 2022. The number includes students from India and abroad as well, as stated in a report by IANS.



In the first phase of the exam, nearly 8,10,000 candidates appeared on July 15. The first phase of the CUET exam was conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. The second phase will be held on August 4, in which, 6,80,000 candidates will write the exam.



Currently, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains examination is ongoing between the two phases of CUET UG 2022. To ensure that the dates of the JEE Mains examination and CUET do not coincide, hence the latter is not being conducted at present. Both the exams are being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).



According to the NTA, a gap of several days has been given to students due to the ongoing JEE Main exam. After this gap of several days, the second phase of CUET will be conducted from August 4 to 10. The CUET was also postponed as the NEET UG examination was held on July 17.



As per the University Grants Commission, those students who successfully crack the CUET will be considered eligible for admission to 90 different universities. Such students can seek admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Banaras Hindu University, including 43 central universities across the country.



About the datesheet

According to the NTA, keeping in mind the diverse number of subjects, a specific datesheet for the CUET has been prepared for the candidates.



Soon the notification regarding the CUET datesheet will be issued to all the candidates appearing for the second phase of the exam along with their date of examination and their location/city where they will be writing the exam.



The NTA is conducting this entrance test at various exam centres located in 554 cities across India and 10 cities outside the country.



UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that 98 per cent of candidates are being assigned CUET exam centres based on their preferred choice.



According to the NTA, students have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects under the new education policy. Under the new education policy, students have been given more freedom to choose the subjects of their choice. Due to this unique combination of different subjects have been created.



The CUET is being conducted on the basis of Class XII academic syllabus for seeking admission to various undergraduate courses across different colleges in the country. The marks obtained in Class XII will not be considered for seeking admission to various colleges through the CUET.



The CUET is taking place internationally as 10 different cities of the world outside India will also participate in this exam.