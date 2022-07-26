Students of the vandalised school in Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi will resume classes online from Wednesday, July 27, Higher Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday, July 25.

"This was decided during a meeting on the education of the 2,694 matriculation and 500 CBSE students of the school. We assessed the possibility of holding classes for them in nearby institutions," the minister added.

Today, Tuesday, July 26, the district Collector will meet representatives of the Parent Teachers Association to discuss conducting in-person classes in alternative places. "We plan to start in-person classes next week for students of Classes IX onwards since they have public exams. They would need 15 classrooms - 12 for students and three for teachers," Anbil Mahesh said.

He added that talks were held with institutions within a two-km radius of the vandalised school, and some of them offered support. For instance, the management of a school has promised to provide transportation. "Certificates of all students and teachers have been burnt. We have the details and will issue them duplicate certificates. We will meet the parents to get their opinions on this," the minister said.

He added that special permission will be secured for parents who wish to shift their children to other schools. As for the functioning of the school hostel without permission, the minister said the matter is under the purview of the social welfare department, and the district administration had already sent a circular to the schools to get permission for the hostels.

Anbil Mahesh said the chief minister will launch the Manavar Manasu scheme on Wednesday. Under the scheme, nearly 800 doctors will be appointed to visit schools and offer psychiatric counselling to students.