As per a notification by the Council of Architecture (COA), July 27 is the last date to register for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 examination. Earlier, the last date to apply for this entrance exam was July 24 but it was extended till July 27 by the COA. Candidates who are interested to apply for the Phase 3 exam can apply online through the official NATA website nata.in.

To apply, candidates have to fill an application form available on the website. Here are the steps:

1) Visit the official website nata.in

2) Click on the 'New Candidate Registration' link on the home page

3) Register by submitting the required details like name and mobile number

4) Log in and fill in the NATA application form

5) Upload all the required documents

6) Pay the application fee

7) Download the final and completed NATA 2022 phase 3 application form

8) Take a printout for future reference

9) Candidates are advised to check all the details carefully before submitting the form

The Phase 3 application window was opened on April 8, 2022. The application correction window will be opened from July 22 till July 24. The hall tickets for the exam are likely to be released on August 4. And the NATA Phase 3 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022.



The COA is conducting NATA in three phases. The first phase was held on June 12 and the second phase was held on July 3. Candidates who wish to pursue a five-year integrated BArch course have to qualify NATA to get admission in colleges and universities across India.