The results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 have been declared today, July 26. As per the official notification, state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the declaration of the results at an event in Vijayawada. It may be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is now known as AP EAPCET.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the weightage criteria for the awarded marks in the EAPCET exam as well.

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET 2022 (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” the official statement on the APSCHE website reads.

This weightage criterion has been introduced this year exclusively, as earlier 25 per cent weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and 75 per cent was considered for the entrance test.

For updates on the result, students are required to check the official APSCHE website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, where the result link is available. Candidates need their hall ticket number, name and mobile number to access the results. They will also be available on the Manabadi portal manabadi.co.in.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official websites, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

2. Click on the AP EAPCET Rank Cards 2022 link on the home page

3. Enter the required EAPCET hall ticket number and other login details

4. The result and rank card will appear on the screen

5. Download and print them for future references

The seat allocation will be done on the basis of a candidate’s marks and rank. Candidates must keep their rank cards safe for they are required in applying for the counselling process. The schedule for the process will be announced later.

It may be noted that the answer key for AP EAPCET has already been released on the website. AP EAPCET is held every year by APSCHE and is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.