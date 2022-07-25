National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) urged the Ministry of Education, Government of India to intervene and put a stop to what they called the "misgovernance" in Delhi University colleges which are maintained by the Government of Delhi and a few private trusts as well.



The NDTF, in a note submitted to two BJP MPs, also offered that the Delhi University take over the 12 colleges that are largely funded by the Government of Delhi if it did not succeed in releasing all the funds to these colleges. stated a report in PTI.



An NDTF delegation led by its president AK Bhagi held a meeting with MPs Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari.



It may be noted that Bhagi is also the president of the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA). NDTF is affiliated with the RSS.



"We have submitted a note to two Delhi MPs Pravesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari. NDTF is trying to convince all seven Delhi MPs about the crisis in the coming days and pressing for the taking over of these colleges by DU and funding by UGC (University Grant Commission)," he said.



In the note, the NDTF said the funds of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges are unduly cut and delayed by the Delhi government, which has resulted in an "inordinate delay in the dispersal of salaries to the staff in last four years on most occasions".



It alleged that the Delhi government had been using different excuses at different times, "starting from GB nomination to graft charges and now linking student fund fees with the salaries of staff", for not releasing full funds.



"Most colleges are now being subject to harassment through a special audit by a private agency," it added.



The front also alleged that when it comes to the track record of Delhi University maintained-colleges, it has always been better when compared to the other three categories of colleges "maintained by the Delhi government, trust-funded and Delhi government funded" until recently, which it claimed can be set right if the ministry sends necessary directions to the vice-chancellor to follow university rules.



"Therefore, it is requested that MoE (education ministry) of GoI intervenes to save the academic atmosphere of these colleges," it said.



"UGC and the University of Delhi be directed to take necessary steps to stop misgovernance and recover the actual share of 5 per cent from the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi, maintained by different private trusts and the Delhi government, for the past several years," it added.