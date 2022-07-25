The schedule for the Joint Admissions test for Masters (JAM) in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for 2023 has been declared. As per the information released by IIT Guwahati, the registration for IIT JAM 2023 will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022. The exam will be held on February 12, 2023. And the results will be published on March 22, 2023.

The IIT JAM will be a Computer Based Test (CBT). Though the test will have all objective-type questions, they will be of three types: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. IIT JAM will be conducted for seven subjects, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA) and Physics (PH).

As per the official notification, candidates can appear for either one or two subjects (test papers). The application fee for all candidates is Rs 1,800 for one test paper and for two test papers it is Rs 2,500. However, for female candidates and candidates from the SC, ST and PwD categories, the fee is Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1,250 for two test papers. The application fee is non-refundable.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The forenoon session will be held for Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics, while the afternoon session will be conducted for Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. The online application for admission will start on April 11 and will continue till April 25, 2023.

In order to obtain admission through IIT JAM, a candidate must have passed an undergraduate degree or should be studying in the final year of the UG programme. Proof of having passed the UG degree should be submitted by September 30, 2023 by the students. And candidates promoted without a marksheet will have to produce a certificate stating the subjects studied in that semester/year duly signed by the head of the institute.

Additionally, all the admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form at the time of admission, and the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute, as per a report in The Indian Express.