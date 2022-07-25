Published: 25th July 2022
CBSE Class X, XII re-evaluation process begins tomorrow, July 26. Here are the details
Remember, students have to apply for re-evaluation of questions and not the entire paper. Only the questions asked to be re-evaluated would be done so
Students who are not satisfied with the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class X or Class XII results which were declared recently can opt to apply for the revaluation process as the window for both classes opens tomorrow, July 26, Tuesday.
When it comes to revaluation, it is a three-step process:
1) Verification of marks (this entails checking for totalling errors)
2) Display of photocopy of the answer sheets
3) Re-evaluation of answers
Once you apply for verification, the Board will get the answer sheets re-checked for totalling errors, missing out on marks that were not awarded or any answers that went unchecked or unmarked
The Board then passes on the information to the students and also offers the opportunity to request for a photocopy of the answer sheets. Do note, only for those subjects you have requested for re-verification can you request for a photocopy too.
Students can then check their answers against the correct answers and ask for a re-evaluation of their answers.
Students will then have the chance to check the right answer against their answer and then can proceed to ask for a re-evaluation of the answer. Remember, students have to apply for re-evaluation of questions and not the entire paper. Only the questions asked to be re-evaluated would be done so.
Here are a few important dates:
- Application for verification of marks begins on July 26, 2022 (Tuesday) and ends on July 28 (Thursday). Rs 500 is the fee per subject
- Application for obtaining evaluated answer books begins on August 8, 2022 (Monday) and ends on August 9 (Tuesday). Rs 700 is the fee
- Application for re-evaluation begins on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) and ends on August 14 (Sunday). Rs 100 is the fee per question