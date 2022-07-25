Students who are not satisfied with the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) Class X or Class XII results which were declared recently can opt to apply for the revaluation process as the window for both classes opens tomorrow, July 26, Tuesday.

When it comes to revaluation, it is a three-step process:

1) Verification of marks (this entails checking for totalling errors)

2) Display of photocopy of the answer sheets

3) Re-evaluation of answers

Once you apply for verification, the Board will get the answer sheets re-checked for totalling errors, missing out on marks that were not awarded or any answers that went unchecked or unmarked

The Board then passes on the information to the students and also offers the opportunity to request for a photocopy of the answer sheets. Do note, only for those subjects you have requested for re-verification can you request for a photocopy too.

Students can then check their answers against the correct answers and ask for a re-evaluation of their answers.

Students will then have the chance to check the right answer against their answer and then can proceed to ask for a re-evaluation of the answer. Remember, students have to apply for re-evaluation of questions and not the entire paper. Only the questions asked to be re-evaluated would be done so.