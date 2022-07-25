The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh, a state-level parents body, on Sunday, July 24, demanded that the aggrieved students who are not satisfied with their scores awarded on the basis of the 30:70 ratio of marks in Term I and Term II tests in the recently announced CBSE Board exam results for Class X and XII be awarded marks on the basis of 50:50 ratio.

Members of the parents' body in their letter to CBSE Chairperson Nidhi Chhibber wrote that they have received complaints from a number of Class X and XII students and their parents objecting to the change in assessment method at the last moment.

Mahasangh Chairman Basudev Bhatt said the CBSE had announced to give 50-50 weightage to both Term I and Term II tests in awarding marks to the students in the Board results for both Classes X and XII. He, however, said that after completion of the exams, the Board issued a circular stating that a majority of members of the CBSE Committee have recommended the weightage of Term I theory should be 30 per cent and Term II theory be 70 per cent and scores were awarded accordingly.

"The students and parents are surprised as to how the Board can change its marking system after the exams. Many students have been claiming that they had done well in Term I as they had eight months to prepare for the exams. On the other hand, they claimed that they had only two to three months to prepare for the Term II papers. The 30:70 weightage has hampered their scores," Bhatt said while urging the CBSE Chairperson to allow the aggrieved students to be awarded marks on the basis of the 50:50 ratio in Term I and Term II papers.

The parents' body, meanwhile, has also sought the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an inquiry into the matter and justice to the students who have alleged last minute change to the marking system.