Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EdCET 2022) will be held on July 26, Tuesday.

The test will be conducted in three sessions: Session I is from 9 am to 11 am and 12,634 candidates will be appearing for it; Session II is from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm with 12,732 appearing for it and Session III is from 4 pm to 6 pm with 12,725 candidates appearing for it. This information was passed on by a press note issued by Osmania University.

For all those who have registered but haven't downloaded the hall ticket yet can do so at https://edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Totally 38,091 candidates have registered for the exam and will appear in Telangana's 39 test centres. Additionally, there are two centres in Andhra Pradesh, that is, Kurnool and Vijayawada too.

"Students are requested to follow the COVID protocol very strictly. There will be thermal screening for temperature at centers. Candidates must bring their own Mask, Gloves, Personal Hand Sanitizer and Transparent water bottle to the test centre," stated the press note.

This exam will be conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into two-year BEd in colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.