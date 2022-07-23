The Tamil Nadu Unemployed Computer Graduate Teachers' Association (TNUCGTA) has demanded that the school education department include the computer subjects of Computer Application and Computer Technology in the higher secondary education syllabus in government schools.

Association president V Kumareshen told TNIE, "Some government schools offered the vocational stream to the students. Till last year, schools offered eight subjects such as Agricultural Science, Food service management and others. Recently, the department has removed the computer technology and application subjects from the vocational stream. Instead of these subjects, the school education department has added a new subject of employability skills for the students."

"In the present situation, government school students should have known computers, because computer usage is prevalent in all fields. In this situation, the government has removed Computer Science subjects from the vocational stream. We demand that the government include these subjects again," he urged.

A computer teacher from a government higher secondary school in the district told TNIE, "As the state government is not ready to appoint the computer teacher graduates in the computer science subjects, it has removed the computer related subjects."